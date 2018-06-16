Girl, 16, suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash

JACKSONVILLE,Fla., - A 16-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries after an early morning crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan Downtown.

The accident occurred on Ocean and Monroe Street. The girl was the passenger on the motorcycle and the driver of the motorcycle suffered minor injuries. They were both taken to a local hospital. It is unclear if they were wearing helmets. No one in the sedan was hurt.

JSO's Traffic Homicide unit is on the scene. They are trying to determine who is at fault for the crash and how it happened. When more information is available this article will be updated.

