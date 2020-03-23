Gov. DeSantis at The Villages as state opens latest drive-thru test site

Standing at yet another drive-thru COVID-19 test site in Florida -- this one at a Central Florida retirement community where people can drive up in their golf carts --Gov. Ron DeSantis Monday again urging Floridians to stay home and not panic about the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to Florida Department of Health update at 11 a.m. Monday, nearly 1,200 people across the state have tested positive for coronavirus and 14 have died.

Nearly half of the state’s positive cases are in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, but the caseload statewide has grown ten-fold in one week.

But DeSantis stressed that the mounting number of cases should not cause undue concern because so many more people are being tested now.

"The vast, vast majority of people are testing negative for this,'' DeSantis said.

According to state figures, more than 13,000 people have been tested for the virus and only about 1-in-10 is testing positive. Florida has tested more than most states, but less than New York.

DeSantis has not called for a “shelter in place” order, unlike governors in California, New York and Illinois, who have ordered such restrictive measures.

Over the weekend, students at multiple Florida colleges were found to have the virus. Ten students and one employee at the University of Florida in Gainesville, six students at the University of Tampa, and one student at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg all tested positive, the schools announced. The University of Miami also said a student had the virus.

In addition, a fourth TSA worker at Orlando International Airport has tested positive, officials said. The Transportation Security Administration said the screening officer, last worked March 16 and is quarantining at home.

The Villages testing site that opened Monday is being run by the University of Florida. They need to prequalify and have an appointment.

“Anyone who is 65 and over who is displaying symptoms of Coronavirus," DeSantis said. “That’s things like a cough, a fever, shortness of breath. And, if that is you we want you to be able to come in here and get a test.”

UF researchers are also conducting voluntary testing using supplies and test kits provided by the University of Florida Infectious Disease Lab for which FDA approval is pending.

Officials said results will be available within 2-3 days.

Around the state, the virus rippled through communities -- figuratively, if not literally. Boat ramps were closed, more businesses were shuttered, and officials warned that residents should brace themselves for difficult times ahead.

"I want everybody to get mentally and emotionally prepared,'' he said.

During a news conference Sunday, Orange County Mayor Val Demings said the county would offer rental assistance for those who have lost jobs.

The virus causes only minor flu-like symptoms in most people, who recover in a matter of weeks. But it is highly contagious and can cause severe illness or death in some patients, particularly the elderly and those with underlying health problems. Severe cases are often only able to breathe with respirators.