6-year-old is youngest Floridian to die of COVID-19 complications

A 6-year-old girl from Hillsborough County whose death was reported on Friday is the youngest person in Florida to die from coronavirus complications, health officials said.

The girl, whose infection was reported to the state Monday, is among the 119 deaths reported Friday, according to data from the Florida Department of Health. According to the state, she had no known contact with anyone positive with COVID-19 or if it was travel related.

She was the eighth person under 18 to die from COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began impacting Florida in March, according to the latest health records.

Before this week, Florida’s youngest victim of COVID-19 was 9-year-old Kimora “Kimmie” Lynum. The girl, who had no known underlying health conditions, died July 18 in Putnam County.

The other COVID-19 related deaths in Florida were an 11-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade County, an 11-year-old girl in Broward County, a 16-year-old girl in Lee County, a 17-year-old boy in Pasco County and a 17-year-old boy in Manatee County.