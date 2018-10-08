Attorney General Pam Bondi activates price gouging hotline

State Attorney General Pam Bondi has activated the price gouging hotline for those in the Panhandle and the Big Bend as Tropical Storm Michael approaches the Florida Panhandle.

State officials are warning people to be on the lookout for price gouging. It's against Florida law to increase the price for things like food, water or hotels during a state of emergency.

Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for 26 counties in the Panhandle and the Big Bend -- generally areas surrounding Tallahassee.

The penalty for price gouging is a $1,000 fine per violation.

Anyone who suspects price gouging can report it to the Florida Attorney General's Office by calling 1-866-9NO-SCAM or going to the Attorney General's website.

