Clay County commission ordered to make case over sales tax dispute

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - A judge has ruled that the Clay County Board of Commissioners has to show cause demonstrating why commissioners rejected a Clay County School Board vote to put a half-cent sales tax on the ballot.

The ballot measure that voters would ultimately have the final say on would raise millions of dollars to repair aging schools that have had maintenance issues ranging from air conditioning units to restrooms.

Weeks after the school board voted to put the sales tax hike on the ballot, county commissioners spurned that idea and sent it back to the school board. In response, the school board has taken legal action.

On Monday, Judge Steven Whittington rule the county commission has seven days to make a case for why it went against the school board's wishes.

The school board is scheduled to meet Tuesday morning, but the ruling is not expected to be discussed.

