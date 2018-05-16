Green Cove Springs approves medical marijuana treatment centers

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - Green Cove Springs now allows medical marijuana treatment centers inside city limits.

City Council passed the second reading of Ordinance O-03-2018 4-1 during its meeting Tuesday, according to Janis Fleet, development services director.

The ordinance officially adds medical marijuana treatment centers into the city code.

Fleet said that the ordinance was effective upon passage.

A treatment center would need a state license and appropriate paperwork before submitting an application to the city, she said. The city has yet to receive an application.

The ordinance added medical marijuana to the definition of “drug and drug sales” in the city code, conditions for treatment centers and zoning districts where treatment centers are permitted.

Medical marijuana treatment centers will be allowed under special exception in Residential, Professional, Office and Neighborhood Commercial, and allowed in General Commercial (C-2), according to the ordinance.

Conditions of the ordinance include:

Allowing signs mounted on the outside of the building or hanging in the window as advertisement

No delivery or sales between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Cannot be located within 500 feet of a school

The second and final reading of the ordinance was scheduled for the same day as the city’s year-and-a-half long moratorium on medical marijuana expired, News4Jax previously reported.

