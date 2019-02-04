DeSantis to make education announcement in Jacksonville

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis will follow up his budget proposal to double per-student funding in Florida with another education announcement Monday.

DeSantis and his wife, First Lady Casey DeSantis, will be in Jacksonville at the North Florida School of Special Education on Mill Creek Road near the Regency Square Mall.

Gov. DeSantis is expected to talk about his plan to revitalize Florida schools.

Last week, DeSantis made five announcements connected to education, including $26 billion earmarked for education in his $91.3 billion budget proposal.

In addition to proposing to double per-student funding to $224, last week, DeSantis:

DeSantis' budget proposal also includes:

-- No tuition or fee increases for students at state universities and state colleges and $582.8 million for the Bright Futures scholarship program.

-- $625 million for Everglades restoration and water-quality efforts to address issues such as red tide and toxic algae.

-- $50 million for beach-restoration projects and $100 million for the Florida Forever land-conservation program.

-- $85 million to continue the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund, an economic-development program, and $76 million for the Visit Florida tourism-marketing agency.

-- Making permanent a $98 million cut in the Medicaid program through eliminating a longstanding policy about paying health-care bills that accumulate while people prepare to apply for coverage --- a concept known as “retroactivity.”

-- Elimination of the Agency for State Technology, with its responsibilities, shifted to the Department of Management Services.

-- No across-the-board pay raises for state employees.

-- $335 million in tax savings, with $289.7 million in the “required local effort,” which are property taxes that go to schools, and $45.3 million in sales-tax holidays for back-to-school shoppers and purchases of disaster-preparedness supplies.

The proposed budget, which outlines potential spending for the fiscal year that starts July 1, would be an increase from the current year’s $89.3 billion budget.

For more on the budget proposal, go to http://boldvisionforabrighterfuture.com/HomeFY20.htm.

