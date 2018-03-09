Woman arrested on child neglect charge, Flagler deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A woman has been arrested on a warrant for neglect of a child causing great bodily harm, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Luciana Celestin, 24, was arrested Friday morning.

Celestin's arrest is a result of an ongoing investigation regarding a case about a child who was brought to a hospital Feb. 14 with a skull fracture, severe burns and other signs of physical abuse, deputies said.

"This person knew that something was going on with regards to this child and did nothing to stop it or render aid," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "A helpless child will spend the rest of his life with the scars from this abuse."

Deputies said Celestin is being held at the Flagler County Detention Facility on a $10,000 bond.

Deviaun Toler, 26, was arrested in February and charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse, deputies said.

This is an active investigation and additional charges are pending, according to the Sheriff's Office.

