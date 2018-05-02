Multi-county Florida drug operation nets nearly 5K drug arrests

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Thousands of drug traffickers were arrested off the streets of 35 Florida counties as part of an operation by the Florida Sheriffs Task Force

The six month initiative known as Operation Spring Cleaning ran from October 2017 through April 2018. It resulted in:

4,988 persons arrested for trafficking or sale and delivery of controlled substances

Nearly 12.5 million grams of controlled substances confiscated

1,679 firearms seized

410 ancillary arrests for unlawful possession of a firearm

730 arrests for outstanding warrants

In Flagler and Putnam Counties, 86 suspected drug dealers were charged, more than 21 pounds of drugs were confiscated and 25 firearms were seized.

LOCAL COUNTY BREAKDOWN

“The widespread use of controlled substances has devastated communities across our state,” said FSA President and Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “Enforcing controlled substance policies under Florida Statute 893.03 is a top priority for law enforcement officers to keep families and local communities safe.”

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.