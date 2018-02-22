St. Augustine stabbing suspect captured at motel

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A St. Augustine homeowner was stabbed with a box cutter during a gathering early Tuesday, deputies said.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect in the stabbing as Brittany Janay Tobler, 30, of St. Augustine.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by News4Jax, deputies were called to a home on West Sixth Street to investigate reports of a stabbing.

The homeowner told deputies that he invited multiple people over to hang out in his backyard the night before. By 3 a.m., the homeowner said he asked everyone to leave, but said Tobler refused to go. According to the victim, Tobler became verbally aggressive before stabbing and cutting him with a box cutter. Fortunately, one of the people who attended the gathering was able to separate the two, according to the affidavit.

Deputies noted in their report that the victim appeared to have noticeable lacerations and deep gashes on his body that were consistent with a sharp blade. Deputies also spoke to an eyewitness who told them Tobler attacked the victim.

St. Augustine police officers said they later located Tobler at the Old Town Inn Motel, where she was arrested and then booked into the St. Johns County Jail on $10,000 bond.

According to investigators, Tobler denies having any interaction with the victim.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.