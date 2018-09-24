Former NFL player Jabar Gaffney on 72-hour psychiatric hold

Jabar Gaffney was detained Friday night after his girlfriend told police he was suicidal and had a gun.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police responded Friday night to a rental home in the gated Highland Glen community after Jabar Gaffney's girlfriend reported he was making suicidal threats, according to a report obtained from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The woman told officers she saw the former Raines High School, University of Florida and NFL wide receiver taking pills while they were on a FaceTime call. She also said he had a gun and had threatened to shoot himself if anyone came to the house.

Witnesses told police that responding in force to the home in the neighborhood off Beach and Hodges boulevards that they had heard a shot fired inside the home. Video and still photos the I-TEAM obtained of the incident showed officers with rifles out, telling neighbors to stay indoors.

According to the report, after he was taken from the house, Gaffney told officers he “drank one drink and took two sleeping pills," adding that he did “not want to kill himself and his girlfriend is crazy.”

Investigating officers wrote that Gaffney declined several offers for help from firefighters at the scene. Police took him to the mental health resource center on the Southside for a Baker Act hold, which under state law allows him to be detained for 72 hours.

The report also said Gaffney became ill and was sweating profusely during the transport to the center, so police pulled over. As officers took him out of the patrol car, he vomited on the ground.

The I-TEAM has been following Gaffney's legal cases in Jacksonville since last year when he was charged with domestic battery.

In July, an arrest warrant was issued for Gaffney accusing him of felony criminal mischief in connection with the vandalism of former NFL player Lito Sheppard’s car in Jacksonville Beach.

News4Jax contacted Gaffney's attorney, Seth Schwartz, about Friday night's detention.

"I apologize, but I’m unable to comment at this time. If that changes, I’ll let you know," Schwartz texted the I-tEAM

News4Jax is talking to attorneys and mental health professionals about how this incident could impact Gaffney’s criminal case.

