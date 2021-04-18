GBI, Glynn County police arrest 2 in death of 17-year-old

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Glynn County Police Department on Sunday arrested two people in connection with the death of a 17-year-old, authorities said.

Michael Howard, 42, and Bria-Marie Nicole Register, 28, both of Brunswick, are charged with felony murder, according the Glynn County Police Department.

According to investigators, Javier Cordova was killed during an argument at an apartment complex.

Police said they responded to a call of shots fired at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the area of Cypress Mill Road by Golden Isles Parkway. Cordova was found unresponsive on the edge of the road but at first appeared to have only a small cut on his head, police said.

Ad

Paramedics took the teen to Southeast Georgia Health Systems and during treatment, they found a gunshot to his upper torso. Police said Cordova, of Brunswick, died from his injury.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with additional information can submit tips online to GBI at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or by calling 800-597-8477.

You can also contact Glynn County Police Department Investigations Division at 912-554-7802 or Silent Witness at 912-264-1333 or 912-554-7845.