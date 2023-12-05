Civil rights attorneys plan to sue Camden County deputy who fatally shot exonerated Florida man

This still image from a deputys body camera video provided by the Camden County Sheriff's Office shows Staff Sgt. Buck Aldridge following a chase and arrest on June 24, 2022. Aldridge was placed on administrative pending an investigation after he fatally shot Leonard Cure on Oct. 16, 2023, in Camden County, Georgia. The deputy shot the Black man at point-blank range during a traffic stop after the man, who had been wrongfully imprisoned years ago, grabbed the officer by the neck and was forcing his head backward, according to video released by a sheriff. (Camden County Sheriff's Office via AP)

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – Well-known civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Henry Daniels will announce Tuesday the basis of a lawsuit against a Camden County deputy who fatally shot a 53-year-old man during a traffic stop in October.

Camden County Staff Sgt. Buck Aldridge fatally shot Leonard Cure, who had spent more than 16 years in prison in Florida before being exonerated in a 2003 robbery.

Cure’s family will also be at the 3 p.m. news conference at the Camden County Courthouse.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into Cure’s shooting.

According to investigators, Cure was pulled over for speeding, and video from the Oct. 16 encounter shows an intense interaction between the two men before Aldridge fired a taser and Cure lunged at Aldridge.

The two men wrestled before Aldridge pulled out his gun and fatally shot Cure.

The Camden County District Attorney’s Office is waiting for GBI to submit its findings before making a final decision about the use of force.

News4JAX obtained Aldridge’s personnel files, which showed Aldridge was fired and given warnings in previous years working for law enforcement. Both involved traffic stops.

The 41-year-old deputy worked for the Kingsland Police Department for five years before he was fired in 2017 after he threw a woman to the ground during a traffic stop and handcuffed her. The agency said the encounter violated its use of force policy.

Aldridge was hired by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office in May 2018.

Since being freed three years ago, Cure worked a security job, planned on pursuing a college degree and frequently spoke at colleges about his experience of being wrongfully convicted.