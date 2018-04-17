Georgia Primary voter's guide - Pierce County races

In addition to contested races for statewide offices, some Ware County and Brantley County voters will be voting in the Republican primary in Georgia House District 178 and Democratic primary for Congressional District 1 and the following county races:
Pierce County Commission - Chairman – Republican
- FELTON WAYNE BATTEN - Welder from Blackshear
- K NEAL BENNETT - Retired in Blackshear
Pierce County Commission - Dist 4 – Republican
- DAVID LOWMAN - Retired in Mershon
- LANIER WALKER (incumbent) - Agricultural scout from Patterson
Pierce Board of Education - Chairman
- LANNY DAVID WILLIAMS - Manager-Georgia Department of Agriculture from Blackshear
- LINDA MARIE ZECHMANN - Retired in Blackshear
Pierce Board of Education - District 4
- ANDY ROZIER - Self-empllyed from Blackshear
- DUWARD BOATRIGHT SR. - Farmer in Bristol
Clinch Board of Commissioners - Post 1 – Democrat
- CECIL BARBER - Educator from Homerville
- KENTON E McLAINE - Part-time appraiser from Homerville
Clinch Board of Education Post 4 – Democrat
- CHARLIE MAE CROSS - Retired in Homerville
- DOREEN OLIVER JOHNSON - Homerville