Georgia Primary voter's guide - Pierce County races

In addition to contested races for statewide offices, some Ware County and Brantley County voters will be voting in the Republican primary in Georgia House District 178 and Democratic primary for Congressional District 1 and the following county races:

Pierce County Commission - Chairman – Republican

FELTON WAYNE BATTEN - Welder from Blackshear

K NEAL BENNETT - Retired in Blackshear

Pierce County Commission - Dist 4 – Republican

DAVID LOWMAN - Retired in Mershon

LANIER WALKER (incumbent) - Agricultural scout from Patterson

Pierce Board of Education - Chairman

LANNY DAVID WILLIAMS - Manager-Georgia Department of Agriculture from Blackshear

LINDA MARIE ZECHMANN - Retired in Blackshear

Pierce Board of Education - District 4

ANDY ROZIER - Self-empllyed from Blackshear

DUWARD BOATRIGHT SR. - Farmer in Bristol

Clinch Board of Commissioners - Post 1 – Democrat

CECIL BARBER - Educator from Homerville

KENTON E McLAINE - Part-time appraiser from Homerville

Clinch Board of Education Post 4 – Democrat

CHARLIE MAE CROSS - Retired in Homerville

DOREEN OLIVER JOHNSON - Homerville

