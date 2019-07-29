Energy company received calls about smell of gas at Calloway Cove after fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - TECO Energy received a number of calls reporting the smell of gas at a Northside apartment complex that burned last week, the energy company told the News4Jax I-TEAM on Monday.

The fire at Calloway Cove displaced 10 families and sent a mother and her three children to the UF Health Shands Burn Center in Gainesville in critical condition. Multiple sources told the I-TEAM that the fire happened after a gas stove exploded in an apartment unit.

A spokesman for TECO Energy told the I-TEAM: “Before the fire, the only time we were called to investigate the smell of gas this year was in April.

In the days after the fire, the spokesman said, TECO Energy "received a number of calls reporting the smell of gas in nearby buildings" within the same complex.

"We investigated all of them, and any leaks were reported to the facility’s management team," the spokesman said.

The News4Jax I-TEAM is working to learn how many leaks were reported to the facility’s management team.

The I-TEAM reported Thursday that TECO Energy cut the gas off at the building affected by the fire. The company had been called multiple times to the complex to investigate gas lines.

This comes after the complex failed a city fire inspection with eight violations, including failure to maintain working fire alarms and expired fire extinguishers in occupied units, according to the Jacksonville fire marshal.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.