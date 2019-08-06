I-TEAM: Trash piling up at apartment complex cited with violations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Neighbors at a Moncrief apartment complex said their dumpster was taken away, resulting in residents dumping their waste and garbage in a large pile in the middle of the complex.

According to the City of Jacksonville, Code Enforcement went out Friday to inspect Majestic Plaza and the property was cited with multiple violations. The News4Jax I-TEAM also found at least one unit was condemned that day.

"It’s had its ups and downs. In the beginning, it wasn’t as bad. But now, it’s gotten worse," said Majestic Plaza resident Liz Sims, who has a 6-year-old and another child on the way. "As you can see, we have no dumpsters here."

City inspectors wrote in one report that they “conducted an emergency inspection for an emergency nuisance board up. Apartments at this unit are vacant, open and unsecure. The vacant units are being used for purposes that present a risk to the safety of families and children at Majestic Plaza.”

The city inspectors also wrote multiple units “have doors or AC boxes open, exposing property to the elements.”

A city spokesperson told the I-TEAM there are no plans to condemn the property at this time.

When asked for all the fire inspections since 2015, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department sent one report from December when Majestic Plaza failed a fire inspection. According to that report, the power was cut to one apartment over electrical safety and several families were relocated.

At that time, city fire inspectors cited the complex for a total of 10 violations, including failing to provide enough fire extinguishers and failure to maintain an exit door.

