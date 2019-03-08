I-TEAM: Displaced motel residents wait to get rent money back

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dozens of families had to move out of a Jacksonville motel where they were living by 5 p.m. Friday after the city fire marshal shut down it down.

As of that time, two displaced residents told the I-TEAM they were still waiting to get their rent money back.

People who were living at the Diamond Inn on Ramona Boulevard, near Lane Avenue and Interstate 10, told the I-TEAM earlier this week that management is kicking them out and not offering to help.

"It's very frustrating," displaced resident Zack Forrester said Friday before the 5 p.m. deadline. "I've got to take off work and move everything without a vehicle on top of that."

Residents said they were given 72 hours to move out on Wednesday after the fire marshal found a number of violations, but the heartbroken residents said they didn't have the resources or the money to move, especially on such short notice.

Management left notices on everyone's doors, including Melvin Green's. He has called the Diamond Inn home for three years and rides his bike to work every day.

"I put it in Jesus' hands because I am just like everybody else if I don't find nothing," Green said.

The fire marshal condemned the property after an inspection Wednesday found the owners started renovating the 40-year-old building without any permits.

The I-TEAM obtained a report showing numerous safety violations, including breached firewalls, adults and children living in a construction and demolition zone, and unpermitted electrical and plumbing work that's cutting off water to residents.

Residents showed the I-TEAM the poor condition of the rooms -- cracks and leaks, and no smoke detectors.

City records show the motel failed the past five out of six inspections and came under new ownership earlier this year. According to Duval County property appraiser records, the Lodge on Tara Boulevard LLC, of Atlanta, bought the property for $450,000 in January. The property, including the building, is appraised at $1,140,200 and records show there are 170 units.

Green and others said they are disappointed with management.

"If you are a manager and you (are) running places like this and you're working on stuff, looks like to me you're going to pull the permits to keep all of this from going on," Green said. "And now you've got people who have been living out here for a while they will be homeless in a minute."

Another challenge is that Green and Forrester said they paid rent for the entire month and they're still waiting to get it back.

"We pay by the month, so we still have what they owe us, but we can't move into our new place until we get the money from here and we don't have a vehicle," Forrester said.

As they waited for their money, people could be seen Friday working on the property and doing those repairs that led to the violations and the closure of the Diamond Inn.

The I-TEAM tried to get answers from management on Friday, but the manager said, "You guys have to leave the property."

There was no word on how long those repairs will take.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, Green and Forrester were still waiting to get their money back. They hope it will be returned to them by Saturday.

