I-TEAM: Former Jacksonville dealership hit with $1M in fines

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida’s top prosecutor is coming down hard against the former owners of a Jacksonville Chevrolet dealership -- accused of defrauding customers out of more than $1 million.

It’s the result of a yearlong News4Jax I-TEAM investigation.

Later this morning, Attorney General Ashley Moody will announce a million-dollar restitution settlement against the owners of Riverside Chevrolet. Moody is taking action against the former owners under the Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices act.

The official complaint was filed on Aug 2.

The I-TEAM exposed the Philips Highway dealership in May 2018 after talking with several customers who said they traded in their vehicles, but the management did not pay off their liens, ruining their credit.

They also accused the owners of charging them for warranties that they never fulfilled.

Days after News4Jax began investigating the dealership, several vehicles mysteriously caught fire on the lot. The drama caught the attention of local and state authorities, who launched several investigations after seeing the I-TEAM's reports.

After the I-TEAM turned records over to authorities, officials with the Attorney General’s Office, the Office of Financial Regulation and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles launched investigations.

More than a year later, Moody’s team announced that Riverside Chevrolet LLC has agreed to pay restitution of $1,215,219, which is the number of outstanding liens on vehicles traded into Riverside Chevrolet LLC by consumers between August 2017 and August 2018 that were not promptly paid off by the dealership.

At least 17 of the victims were senior citizens, who received a total of $295,000 in restitution. The I-TEAM found the former owners also preyed on military members, using supposed military discounts to reel them in.

"My credit dropped by at least 30 points. My husband’s dropped a little more than that," Navy veteran Marie Wright said after claiming the company ripped her off when she traded in her vehicle.

She said the “bad deal” caused her family to lose a contract on a home they were trying to buy.

“That’s a big deal for me, for anybody," said active-duty Navy personnel Ryan Gary. "I feel pretty taken advantage of."

Former employees also complained they were cheated out of paychecks and company benefits after Riverside didn’t make payroll. They blamed the owners, the Ferguson family, which owned a private jet, a riverfront condo, and a multi-million dollar home.

The I-TEAM also discovered the dealership owed the state $450,000 in unpaid taxes.

Riverside Chevrolet must also pay $235,000 in civil penalties to the state, as well as $15,000 for the Attorney General’s attorney’s fees.

Months after the I-TEAM investigation, sources said Chevrolet’s corporate office froze the company’s assets. Andrew Ferguson and his son, who owned Riverside Chevrolet for about two years, sold the embattled dealership in June 2018 to Beaver Automotive Group during the scandal.

The site is now run as Beaver Toyota.

The Ferguson family members, who live in Central Florida but also operated businesses in Louisiana, never commented to News4Jax.

As part of the agreement, state officials said Andrew Ferguson was barred from owning, operating or managing a car dealership in Florida ever again.

The new owners fully cooperated with the Attorney General’s investigation, according to a state spokesman.

Moody and state officials will hold a 10:15 a.m. news conference in Jacksonville to announce the results of their investigation. The I-TEAM will be speaking with Moody about the investigation.

So far, the complaints are only civil. No criminal charges have been filed against the Ferguson family.

