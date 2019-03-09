Motel residents get refund 1 day after they were kicked out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Residents kicked out of a Westside motel where they had been living Friday were given at least some of their money back Saturday, the I-TEAM has confirmed. But resentment over how the tenants of the Diamond Inn were treated remains.

As News4Jax reported Thursday, the Jacksonville fire marshal ordered the motel on Ramona Boulevard shut down Wednesday when they discovered construction work going out without permits. All residents were told they had to be out by 5 p.m. Friday.

A now-former tenant said the management started giving back money as people waited in a line outside the front office. An assistant manager confirmed that rent and deposits were being given back to displaced tenants.

The I-TEAM obtained a report showing numerous safety violations, including breached firewalls, adults and children living in a construction and demolition zone, and unpermitted electrical and plumbing work that was cutting off water to residents.

City records show the motel failed the past five out of six inspections and came under new ownership earlier this year. According to Duval County property appraiser records, the Lodge on Tara Boulevard LLC, of Atlanta, bought the property for $450,000 in January. The property, including the building, is appraised at $1,140,200, and records show there are 170 units.

There were still people walking into the office to get refunds when News4Jax arrived on Saturday afternoon. Not everyone was happy about the amount of money they got back.

“Most of everyone they gave money to felt like they were shorted some kind of way. They weren’t getting (the) full amount of rent back or their deposit back," former tenant Melvin Green said.



It’s unclear how many people were able to find new housing, but several families were still loading vehicles with personal items from their rooms Saturday. There were also Animal Care and Control officers at the motel.

