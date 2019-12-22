City councilman wants JEA board to stop privatization talks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville City Council member is calling on the JEA Board of Directors to end the invitation to negotiate, or ITN, process to find potential suitors to purchase all or part of the city-owned utility.

On Saturday evening, City Councilman Matt Carlucci issued a statement, warning the utility company’s board to stop the ITN process or else the city could be sued if the City Council stops it.

“If JEA board ends this process to privatization and or recapitalization they are immune to lawsuits from the bidders per the ITN contractural agreement,” he said, in part. “However, if the JEA board of directors passes this ITN on to the Jacksonville City Council, if we the Council stop the process we are opening our city to serious lawsuits as the ITN contact does not exempt the council.”

Only the JEA can stop the ITN (privatization) w/o reprisal of lawsuit(s). If the JEA passes this to the council and we shut it down, then the city can be sued by the bidders.JEA must pull the plug. — Matt Carlucci (@matt_carlucci) December 21, 2019

Carlucci said he plans on attending the next JEA meeting, which is scheduled for Jan. 28, and bringing this up during public comment.

Below are Carlucci’s full comments:

“It is hugely important that the JEA board end the ITN process at their next meeting or at a special called meeting. If JEA board ends this process to privatization and or recapitalization they are immune to lawsuits from the bidders per the ITN contractural agreement! (See below) This confirmed by General Counsel Jason Gabriel.

"However, if the JEA board of directors passes this ITN on to the Jacksonville City Council, if we the Council stop the process we are opening our city to serious lawsuits as the ITN contact does not exempt the council.

"The JEA board at their next meeting is at a serious crossroads. They can take the road of making one of the biggest and most embarrassing mistakes in our consolidated Government if they pass this to the council.

"Or if they take the road to pulling the plug, stopping the process, this will be an important step in protecting our city and citizens and a breath of fresh air towards good government will sweep across our hometown.”

“I will attend the next JEA meeting and speak during public comment on this.”