Ex-girlfriend says man accused of killing woman at Southside apartment was violent, controlling

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman claiming to be the ex-girlfriend of a man who is charged with murder in the death of 25-year-old whose body was found in a Southside apartment said she was relieved Friday after seeing his mugshot.

Markas Fishburne is accused of killing Aisha Levy. Investigators said they found her body in a plastic storage bin inside an apartment in Green Tree Place.

Investigators believe Levy was killed during a struggle.

The ex-girlfriend agreed to speak with News4Jax anonymously, saying she feared for her safety. She said Fishburne was violent, controlling and would threaten her.

“There was always a punishment for everything,” she said. “He would tell me, ‘If you leave me, I will kill you.’”

The woman said she was afraid to call police.

“He told me he would harm my family, and I believed him," she said. "I love my family to death, and I would never want anything to happen to them. So if it was me getting hurt, I’d rather it be me than them.”

Following his arrest, the woman said she plans to speak with police.

Records show Fishburne has a history of violence. A Jacksonville mother, who said she allowed Fishburne to stay at her home, filed a restraining order, saying he would take her phone, lock her in a closet and force her to have sex with him.

In Indiana, where Fishburne is from, records shows he has two arrests for battery and an arrest for car theft that included a battery charge.