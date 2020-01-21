Police: Man hospitalized after Northwest Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot in the torso Monday evening in the Riverview area of Northwest Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened about 9:15 p.m. on Fourth Avenue, near the intersection of Clyde Drive and Lem Turner Road.

Police said the man, who described as being about 31 to 35 years old, was transported to a hospital. Police said the man was alert and conscious at that time.

Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.