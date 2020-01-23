Autopsy: Jacksonville baby dies after ingesting fentanyl, cocaine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 1-year-old Jacksonville boy died after ingesting fentanyl and cocaine, according to the medical examiner.

A Florida Department of Children and Families report described 15-month-old Mac Johnston being found by his mother Robyn McCarty, 35. It said the child was “blue and not breathing” after a nap on the bed in March 2019.

According to the report, the mother yelled for the baby’s father, Lee Johnston, 38, and then called 911 and attempted CPR, but despite lifesaving efforts by the parents and first responders, Mac died after three days on life support.

The autopsy report shows the medical examiner ruled that the 15-month-old baby’s death was likely caused by ingesting drugs.

A blood sample of the baby taken before any medication was administered at the hospital tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl, according to a report by DCF.

According to DCF’s fatality report, “the Duval County Child Protection Team and the Medical Director concluded there was evidence of neglect by the parents” and DCF investigators found the death was due to “inadequate supervision and substance misuse by the mother, Robyn McCarty, and father, Lee Johnston.”

Neither parent has been arrested in connection with the death of their 1-year-old son. According to DCF, the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office was still investigating Mac’s death when DCF concluded their investigation.

The attorney representing the couple told News4Jax they did not wish to comment.

The Department of Children and Families had four prior investigations with the family from 2008 to 2017, and the couple has two other children, according to the DCF fatality report.

News4Jax has requested comment from the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office and the State Attorney’s Office about the status of the case.