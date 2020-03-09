’This is nuts’: Investigative committee accuses JEA of dragging its feet on public records requests

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville City Council members leading an investigation into JEA’s failed bid to sell the city-owned utility kicked off the special investigating committee meeting on Monday by calling out delays in public records requests sent to JEA.

Councilmembers Rory Diamond, Randy DeFoor and Brenda Priestly Jackson all expressed their frustration to JEA lawyers that their public records requests from more than a month ago have produced zero documents so far.

“Honest to God, this is embarrassing to you and JEA,” DeFoor said. “It proves leadership doesn’t care about the public and transparency.”

MORE | Key takeaways from investigation testimony by ex-CEO Aaron Zahn, JEA leadership | Lawyers: Ex-JEA CEO doctored PowerPoint slide to pitch controversial bonus plan | City Council auditor raises more concerns over JEA performance plan

Following its first meeting, the special committee sent more than 80 public records requests to JEA, including a request that asks for communications between former CEO Aaron Zahn, Mayor Lenny Curry and former and current members of the mayor’s staff. The special committee is requesting documents created or distributed between December 2017 until the present.

Diamond, chairman of the committee, called the delay “nuts."

“If I wanted to drag this out, this is exactly what I would do,” he said Monday. “If they don’t roll out this week we will issue subpoenas ourselves. If not, we will get the documents ourselves.”

Many of the records requests have to do with the “PUP”, the Long-term Incentive Plan known as the Performance Unit Plan presented to, and approved by, the JEA Board on July 23, 2019. The controversial and now-canceled plan could have netted Zahn and others payouts totaling hundreds of millions of dollars if a sale had gone through.

The committee will also look through documents to see if JEA leadership started looking into the potential privatization of the city-owned utility before it was approved by the JEA Board of Directors.

The committee was also scheduled to interview two JEA executives — the Vice President of Energy and the Vice President of energy during Monday night’s meeting.

This is a developing story that will be updated.