Lot J testing site closed due to bad weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The COVID-19 testing site at Lot J outside TIAA Bank Field in downtown Jacksonville will be closed Sunday due to rain and flooding in the area, according to the Florida Association of Public Information Officers.

The association said the Lot J site originally delayed its open time before ultimately announcing about 10:40 a.m. that the drive-through site would be closed for the day.

The site typically operates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days.

In addition to free COVID-19 testing, the Lot J site on Thursday began offering free COVID-19 antibody testing to adults, according to the city.