Local pastor denies being involved in host committee for Republican National Convention in August

The Jacksonville 2020 Host Committee announced the 32 people who are leading the efforts to host the Republican National Convention.

However, one committee member who was printed on the flyer said he never agreed to participate.

In a Facebook Live video, Bishop Vaughn McLaughlin, the founder and senior pastor of The Potters House church in Jacksonville, said he might be listed on the banner of the RNC committee members, but he told Mayor Lenny Curry he did not want to participate.

“Everybody that knows me, knew that I said I would not be on that committee. I did not consent to being on that welcoming committee,” said McLaughlin. “The mayor asked me and I said no”.

However, McLaughlin said he did agree to something else.

“Of working with the Chamber of Commerce to try to make sure that black folk get some money, and that black folk can be represented properly. That was the only thing that I would do, and I would work with Daniel Davis. But not to be on the welcoming committee,” said McLaughlin.

McLaughlin is listed on the flyer among many influential people in Jacksonville, who include former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, CEO of JAX Chamber Daniel Davis, Chief Executive Officer of the Jacksonville Transportation Authority Nat Ford and founder of the Vestcor companies, John Rood.

News4Jax reached out to McLaughlin for a one-on-one interview and the RNC committee as well, regarding the matter. We are waiting for their responses. If McLaughlin is not participating, it’s unclear if someone else will take his committee seat.

President Trump will accept his nomination of the Republican party for a second term as president in August at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Thousands of visitors are expected to visit Jacksonville from Aug. 24 - 27.