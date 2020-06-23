Grumpy’s Restaurant planning to expand to Amelia Island

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A big update for a JaxBest favorite -- Grumpy’s Restaurant, your choice for the best breakfast in Jacksonville, announced Tuesday it plans to expand and open a new location in Amelia Island.

If you hadn’t heard, the “home of the bad mood dude” has already been working on building new locations in St. Johns County and Middleburg. The original location that you’ve likely dined at is, of course, the spot on Kingsley Avenue in Orange Park.

It’s also eyeing a spot in New Smyrna Beach!

The restaurant says business has been “booming” since the Orange Park location was given the thumbs up to reopen after it closed amid the pandemic.

“As a brand and as a part of our community, we came out of the pandemic stronger,” said CEO Daniel DeLeon. “We took this opportunity to get involved and take care of the community that we call home. As we expand, we want to grow to new areas that we feel a connection with and can give back to in the same way.”

In addition to being the JaxBest choice for best breakfast in 2018 and 2019, the restaurant was also chosen as the best spot for brunch.