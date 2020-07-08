Facing The Fall: How do teachers feel about reopening plans?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We have heard concerns from parents of school-aged children as schools prepare to reopen this fall, but what about the teachers? There are thousands of teachers in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia who will be asked to return to school next month and some have taken issue with the preliminary plans that have been laid out by school districts. With three weeks to go until final reopening plans are due, News4Jax spoke with two St. Johns County teachers and the president of the teachers union about the protections they hope are in place.

Plus more from Duval County’s school reopening plans, President Donald Trump’s threat to withhold federal funding and the fight over renaming local schools.

St. Johns County teachers Joshua Kaspar (left) and Catie Grimes. (Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

President of the St. Johns County teachers union said she’s worried about having enough substitutes to cover classes when teachers get sick. St. Johns County teachers are thinking about mandatory masks and a potentially overwhelming workload. Superintendent Tim Forson said he is listening.

The Duval County school district is turning to the community to help defray the cost of renaming six schools currently named after prominent Confederate leaders. Some graduates of Lee High School aren’t happy with the plan.

Duval County had already come up with a hybrid plan to allow some students to come back to school but only for a few days a week — to allow for deep cleaning and a reduction on the risk of too many kids on campus at the same time. But now the district has to revamp its plans.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to withhold federal funding if America’s schools don’t reopen in the fall despite the coronavirus, and he lashed out at federal health officials over reopening guidelines that he complained are impractical and expensive.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Wednesday echoed Trump’s call to reopen schools during a federal coronavirus task force briefing at the White House.

“Ultimately it’s not a matter of if schools should reopen, it’s simply a matter of how. They must fully reopen and they must be fully operational and how that happens is best left to education and community leaders,” DeVos said.

File Photo

What are your burning questions as students prepare to return to school in August? Follow this link to submit a question and the News4Jax Education Team will work to get the answer.

