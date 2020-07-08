Jacksonville sees 5 shootings in 12 hours Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was another violent night of shootings in the River City Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Last week Wednesday began the first violent streak resulting in the death of 5 people from 7 shootings.

1. The latest violence started Tuesday evening before 5:30 when officers responded to calls of shots fired at a gas station and convenience store on Edgewood Avenue West and Bunker Hill Boulevard near Interstate-95.

One man was killed and a woman was injured. Police suspect two or three people who were also in the store at the time of the shooting are in some way responsible.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office didn’t release a suspect description but said they are reviewing surveillance camera footage in this instance.

2. The next shooting came about four hours later. A spokesperson for JSO said an officer pulled over a vehicle driving erratically near the intersection of W 26th St. and Almeda St and found a passenger in the vehicle had a gunshot wound and was being transported to the hospital by the driver.

The spokesperson for JSO said there was no suspect information. Violent crimes detectives are in charge of the investigation. The shooting victim was found to have a non-life threatening injury and will be o.k.

Police said the two shootings were not related.

3. The third shooting happened early Wednesday morning before 1:45 a.m. near the 7800 block of Lake Park Drive on the Westside of Jacksonville.

A spokesperson for JSO said officers found an adult male suffering from a non-life threatening injury on the sidewalk. He was transported to the hospital and will be o.k. No suspect information or information about the circumstances of the shooting was provided by JSO.

4. Another shooting happened before 3:50 this morning. A spokesperson for JSO said a man at the scene near the 8600 block of Nussbaum Dr was suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot and was taken to the hospital.

Police said the victim and his roommate were in an argument when both men drew guns on each other. One was shot. After the shooting, the suspected shooter fled the area armed with the gun.

Officers are actively searching for him.

JSO is asking anyone who has information regarding any of the shootings to call them at (904) 630-0500 or to email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

5. A fifth shooting occurred between family members before 3:40 Wednesday morning. Police said two women were in an argument when they shot each other. Everyone suspected to be involved in this shooting are in custody, but the investigation is ongoing, according to police.