Prepare before the storm arrives

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is closely monitoring the newly developed potential tropical cyclone in the Atlantic.

While it doesn’t have a well-defined center–it is expected to bring rain and wind to Florida’s East Coast at the end of this week or early next week.

Ahead of the storm, emergency officials are reminding homeowners to prepare.

According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, residents should review their insurance policies and consider buying flood insurance. It’s also a good idea to take pictures of your home and to make a list of possession in case there is any damage. Important documents should be placed in a safe place, like a waterproof container.

When it comes to preparing the home try to clean out drains and gutters. You should also make sure to test and install smoke alarms. Any heavier, larger items should be placed closer to the ground before any major storm. It’s important homeowners also know how and when to turn off utilities like gas and electricity.

You can find the Florida Division of Emergency Management’s full preparedness checklist here.