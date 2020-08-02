Clay County plans for impacts from Isaias

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Clay County Emergency Management is preparing for residents to potentially experience tropical storm gusts and slightly elevated water levels, specifically along the St. Johns River and Doctors Lake areas, early Monday morning due to Isaias.

Currently, Clay County is under a tropical storm warning.

Residents can call the Emergency Management Call Center at 877-252-9362.

“We will continue to monitor the track of this system and adjust plans accordingly,” said Emergency Management Director John Ward. “We are closely watching conditions along the St. Johns River and Doctors Lake areas of the County. At this time we are not expecting significant impacts for the remainder of the County.”

Clay County Emergency Management encourages residents to continue to monitor this storm and its path. For updates, go to alert.claycountygov.com or follow Clay County, FL Emergency Management on Facebook.