86ºF

Local News

Remains of 25-year-old with gunshot wound found on Baldwin Rail Trail

Steve Patrick, Digital Managing Editor, Jacksonville

Tags: Jacksonville, Homicide
Homicide investigators called to Baldwin Trail
Homicide investigators called to Baldwin Trail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Human remains found late Wednesday morning in a wooded area on the Jacksonville-Baldwin Rail Trail off Imeson Road are of a 25-year-old man, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Although detectives found identification on the body, by JSO policy, his name will not be released.

After the medical examiner determined a gunshot wound was the cause of death, police classified this death a homicide -- Jacksonville’s 129th in Duval County this year.

Detectives are not sure how long the victim got there or how long he’d been dead.

Investigators are seeking information regarding this incident. Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: