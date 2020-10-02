Clay County deputies looking for stolen historical marker

The disappearance of a historical marker has the Clay County Sheriff’s Office asking for the public’s help tracking it down as well as the people who stole it.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Fort San Fransisco De Pupo marker was taken from its location on Bayard Road west of the St. Johns River about two weeks ago.

The marker, which has been in place since 2012, stands on the site of a since-destroyed Spanish fort and a strategically important ferry crossing, according to its inscription.

Anyone with information about the location of the marker or those responsible for its disappearance is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 904-687-7340.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.