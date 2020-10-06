Corrine Brown to appear in federal court for release hearing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Disgraced former congresswoman Corrine Brown will face a federal judge Tuesday for the first time since she was sentenced to prison in 2017.

Brown was released from a federal prison earlier this year after her attorney argued health issues made her especially vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Brown’s attorney has filed a renewed motion for release pending appeal and it asks that the judge allow her to be released on the same conditions that were in place before her conviction.

For the motion to be considered, Brown must appear in federal court Tuesday morning.

Brown was convicted of fraud and tax charges for using the “One Door for Education” charity as a personal slush fund.

A couple of weeks ago, a full federal appeals court agreed to take up her challenge to that conviction.

Brown’s appeal centers on the judge’s decision to replace a juror who said the “Holy Spirit” told him Brown was not guilty during her trial in 2017. An alternate was brought in, and Brown was then convicted of 18 charges and sentenced to five years in prison. Brown’s attorneys raised the point that choice could be religious discrimination.

“Ultimately, both the district court (Corrigan) and the panel mischaracterize prayer as an external influence rather than an internal experience. For a Christian, saying ‘I trust the Holy Spirit’ is roughly equivalent to saying ‘I trust my gut.’ Such a belief is consistent with evaluating the evidence -- it is not inherently disqualifying."

Corrine Brown’s co-conspirator and former chief of staff Ronnie Simmons was released from a halfway house earlier this year.

Brown’s hearing is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday and News4Jax will be there.