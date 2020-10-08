70ºF

Candlelight vigil held for young couple killed in double shooting

Kyle Stein would have turned 22 today

Ashley Harding, Reporter

2 dead, 19-year-old charged in St. Augustine shooting

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – There’s a growing memorial at the spot where two young people were shot in St. Augustine Tuesday night.

Friends identify the victims as Kyle Stein and his girlfriend Sydney. The two were rushed to the hospital and were said to be in critical condition for a few hours but ultimately, died from their injuries.

Loved ones are mourning the couple. Family members told News4Jax Stein would have turned 22-years-old today.

Friends said there will be a candlelight vigil at the Florida Club Condominiums at 7:30 p.m.

