Man, 20, arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl last month in the Jacksonville Heights area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Saffron Eshia Ifill, 20, is charged with aggravated manslaughter in the teenage girl’s death, police said.

The Sheriff’s Office said the girl was killed in a double shooting Sept. 5 on Renault Drive near Hillman Drive, off 103rd Street, directly across from Jacksonville Heights Elementary.

Officers said that when they arrived, they found two victims -- the girl and a man -- with gunshot wounds. Police said the girl died at the scene, despite attempts by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department to save her life. Police said the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

Investigators said they learned there was a verbal altercation between several people in the roadway, and during the argument, several people pulled out firearms and exchanged gunfire, striking the girl and the man.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ifill was arrested earlier this month on charges that included weapons violations, and later, he was arrested on a charge of aggravated manslaughter in the shooting death of the girl.