Double duty: COVID tests available next to Jacksonville early voting site

You might have noticed that photos of lines of masked people standing in line to vote are hard to distinguish from lines waiting to get COVID-19 tests. On Saturday, Duval County residents can exercise their right to vote and get a free coronavirus test at neighboring sites on Jacksonville’s Northside.

Agape Family Health put together the event at its office at 1680 Dunn Ave., one block from the Highlands Regional Library, where early voting continues Saturday. Both locations adjoin Ray Greene Park.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., there not only be free COVID tests available at Agape’s office, but there’ll also be free food and live music.

Agape has offered free COVID-19 testing around the community for the last six or eight weeks and decided to offer tests at a site near a voting site to make it convenient for people to know if they are positive for the virus.

“We’re finding that we have a lot of families. One person will get it, and when they start to bring other people in, we’re finding that multiple family members have COVID-19,” Agape’s CEO, Mia Jones, said.

No appointment is required.