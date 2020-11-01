Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan shares advice for those who haven’t voted yet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan appeared Sunday on “This Week in Jacksonville" ahead of Election Day.

Hogan reminded voters that Election Day is always busy and there are usually lines, so if voters come prepared, the lines will be shorter.

Hogan says there are a couple of steps you can take. One, have your ID ready.

“We’ll be looking for a picture and a signature,” Hogan explained.

And two, bring your sample ballot with you.

“This may be the most important thing,” Hogan said. “Know how you’re going to vote on those amendments. Please don’t spend your time reading in the booth those amendments for the first time. Have a pre-checked sample ballot, and things will go very smoothly.”

Hogan also talked about the coronavirus precautions that poll workers are taking. He said all poll workers are screened before they work on Election Day and they have to wear masks, shields of a combination of those. Hogan said there’s social distancing in line and in the booths. Hogan added that there’s a full-time sanitizer in all 199 precincts.

News4Jax political analyst Rick Mullaney of Jacksonville University’s Public Policy Institute, who co-hosted this edition of “This Week in Jacksonville” alongside News4Jax anchor and reporter Kent Justice, asked Hogan what we can expect in terms of results on election night.

“I was asked that question for the last six months, and we always were telling the press and anybody that asked we’re going to be through and we’re going to be through on time on election night,” Hogan said. “And we still believe that.”

But he went on to say there was a spike in provisional ballots this week.

“So we’re right at 500, I think, provisional ballots," Hogan said. "We were not expecting that. Those take a lot of time, and, of course, we do the canvassing of the provisional ballots after the election, but it’s still a part of what we’re doing. We want to get ahead of that as best we can.”

As far as projected voter turnout, Hogan said: “We’ve always looked at between 85% turnout to 92% turnout.”

As of Sunday morning, Hogan said, turnout was around 57%.