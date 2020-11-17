Man sought in Clay County woman’s death shot, killed by police in Maryland

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Shawn Lequin Braddy, the man who was sought by Clay County deputies in connection to a deadly shooting in Oakleaf, was shot and killed by police Tuesday in Maryland, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said a Montgomery County police officer was wounded by the suspect. That officer’s condition was not immediately clear and that the officer was receiving treatment in a hospital. The shooting occurred in Prince George’s County.

“We ask that you keep the Montgomery County task force detectives in your prayers,” interim Chief Hector Velez, with Prince George’s County Police Department, said during a news conference.

Marcus Jones, the Montgomery County police chief, said the officer was shot in the upper body.

Family members identified the woman killed Monday in Clay County as Tiara McDaniels, 33. McDaniels’ family said she was at home with her children when the shooting happened. Her stepmother told News4Jax McDaniels worked hard and loved her family and four children deeply.

“She was a giver and a hard worker,” said Shawna Thomas, McDaniels' stepmother. “An angel.”

Thomas said neither she nor the family knew why Braddy ended up in Maryland.

McDaniels had a child with Braddy and filed a domestic violence injunction against him in 2013. A second woman also filed an injunction against him in 2017. The injunctions list multiple occasions where Braddy is accused of stalking, physical assaults and threats.

“It’s very sad. Heartbreaking,” said Monzell Cohen, McDaniels' grandmother. “We’re just in turmoil right now.”

Court records show Braddy has an extensive criminal history, including serving prison sentences for domestic battery, drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was arrested last year on suspicion of trafficking in fentanyl and was out on bond while awaiting trial in that case.