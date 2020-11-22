More than 300 line up at Regency COVID-19 testing site

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Long lines were reported Sunday at the state’s COVID-19 testing site at the Regency Square Mall in Jacksonville, the Florida Association of Public Information Officers said.

Around 10 a.m., the association said, more than 300 people were in line at the site.

The associated added that even those who have an appointment should be prepared to stand in line.

Lines are long this Sunday morning, over 300 people, at the Nomi Health run, State of Florida @FLSERT Regency Mall #COVID19 Test Site in Jacksonville, Florida.



Last month, the site added free COVID-19 antigen rapid testing.

The walk-up site at 9501 Arlington Expressway is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Online registration and appointments are available at https://testing.nomihealth.com/signup/fl.