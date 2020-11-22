71ºF

Local News

More than 300 line up at Regency COVID-19 testing site

Colette DuChanois, Web producer

File photo - A sign is pictured at the COVID-19 testing site at the Regency Square Mall in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Long lines were reported Sunday at the state’s COVID-19 testing site at the Regency Square Mall in Jacksonville, the Florida Association of Public Information Officers said.

Around 10 a.m., the association said, more than 300 people were in line at the site.

The associated added that even those who have an appointment should be prepared to stand in line.

Last month, the site added free COVID-19 antigen rapid testing.

The walk-up site at 9501 Arlington Expressway is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Online registration and appointments are available at https://testing.nomihealth.com/signup/fl.

