St. Augustine named one of best places to celebrate Christmas

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Augustine has done it again!

The city has been selected by Condé Nast and Country Living as one of “The Best Places to Spend Christmas in the U.S.”

The city made the list based on the best Christmas light displays, holiday decorating and holiday craft.

Lights, candles and Christmas decorations are sprinkled throughout the town.

St. Augustine hosts a Christmas Parade (canceled this year due to COVID-19), Nights of Lights, trolley rides and more.

Every year, 20 blocks of St. Augustine’s historic district are lit up with some three million lights during the annual Nights of Lights. The award-winning display lit up for the 27th season at dusk Saturday and will run each night through Jan. 31. In 2019. Nights of Lights was your choice for Jacksonville’s best holiday light event.

It takes the city months to get ready for the tradition and brings thousands of visitors to the Nation’s Oldest City.

