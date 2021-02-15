Driver of car that careened off Dames Point Bridge issued 2 citations

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel rescued a man after a car went off the Dames Point Bridge.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 27-year-old man who was behind the wheel of a car that careened off the Dames Point Bridge earlier this month was issued two citations, according to a crash report.

The report, which was obtained Monday by News4Jax, shows the citations were for driving too fast for conditions and driving on an invalid license.

The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. Feb. 6 in the southbound lanes of Interstate 295 on the Dames Point Bridge. The report says it was raining and the roadway was wet.

According to the report, the 27-year-old man was driving a Chrysler in the center lane when the front of the car collided with the rear of an Acura driven by a 38-year-old man. The Chrysler then collided with the concrete barrier of the bridge and was struck by the Acura, causing the Chrysler to go over the concrete barrier and into the St. Johns River.

The vehicle landed in about 5-6 feet of water.

City Councilman Al Ferraro witnessed the crash and called 911. Police and firefighters got there within minutes, leading to a rescue in which firefighters used a ladder and ropes to drop down and hoist the 27-year-old up, pulling him off the roof of the submerged car.

The 27-year-old suffered minor injuries, and the 38-year-old was not hurt.

The Florida Highway Patrol had initially told New4Jax that the 38-year-old driver was the one speeding.