Johnson & Johnson vaccines available Monday at 2 pop-up sites

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to Florida residents 18 years of age and older until 7 p.m. Monday at Murray Hill Baptist Church on Post Street and Brown Eastside Library on Harrison Street.

No appointment needed and shots will be given while supplies last.

The mobile sites are chosen and scheduled through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and are often just hosted for one day. Vaccines are provided from Gateway Mall Community Vaccination Center’s supply.

This comes after a weekend when storms forced the cancellation of several pop-up vaccination sites over the weekend and even forced the large federal vaccination site at Gateway to close as a precaution.

The large vaccination site at Regency Square Mall -- offering the Pfizer vaccine -- keep its normal hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Legends Center and Edward Waters College sites were also open on Sunday.

MORE ONLINE: Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Northeast Florida