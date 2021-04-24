Possible kidnap victim connected to deadly shooting found, police say

Police released this photo of a four-door black Dodge Ram pickup truck and its driver believed to be involved in a murder and kidnapping in a Lakeshore neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The victim of a possible kidnapping was found safe Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The woman’s disappearance is believed to be connected to a deadly shooting early that morning on Jacksonville’s Westside.

Police said the investigation will continue as they try to identify a suspect in the murder and possible kidnapping.

Detectives said a man and woman were reportedly taken by two men from Palmer Avenue, just off Lake Shore Drive, about 10:30 p.m. Friday. According to the caller who reported the kidnapping, the pair was taken to get information on the location of the man who was found dead of a gunshot wound early Saturday morning on Retaw Street, only a block from where the two people were kidnapped.

At 5 a.m. Saturday, video surveillance shows a man who police believe is the driver in the case at a nearby gas station. Less than 30 minutes later, police were called to Retaw and Appleton Avenue and found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound in the grass next to a yellow bicycle.

“We heard low-power gunshots, four or five, coming from the north side of the neighborhood,” resident Chris Lovett told News4Jax.

After the shooting, the suspects fled the area and dropped off the kidnapped man but refused to allow the woman to go free, police said.

At 2:17 p.m. Saturday, JSO put out a photo of a woman they believe was kidnapped and a photo of the man who police believe is the driver of the four-door black Dodge Ram involved.

At 9:45 p.m. Saturday, police announced they found the woman safe and said the investigations into her kidnapping and the murder are still active.

