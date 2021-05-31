Missing Child Alert issued for endangered Jacksonville 4-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old Jacksonville boy who is said to have autism.

Officers were sent to Chester Creek Road on the city’s Northside just before 6 p.m. That’s the area the boy was last seen.

BREAKING | At least a dozen @JSOPIO and JFRD units on scene in the northside Biscayne neighborhood of Jacksonville as the search for a missing 4-year-old, Gavin Douyon, continues. It appears a dive team is on scene as well. #News4Jax @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/jjl5s1ebYV — Joe McLean (@JoeMcLeanNews) June 1, 2021

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the child was playing with family members and wandered off. The boy has been diagnosed with autism and is nonverbal.

Douyon is 4 years old and weighs about 30 pounds. He’s wearing a white shirt with the word “Polo” on it, dark blue shorts and no shoes.

If seen, dial 911.