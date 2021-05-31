Clear icon
Missing Child Alert issued for endangered Jacksonville 4-year-old

News4Jax staff

Photo from Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old Jacksonville boy who is said to have autism.

Officers were sent to Chester Creek Road on the city’s Northside just before 6 p.m. That’s the area the boy was last seen.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the child was playing with family members and wandered off. The boy has been diagnosed with autism and is nonverbal.

Douyon is 4 years old and weighs about 30 pounds. He’s wearing a white shirt with the word “Polo” on it, dark blue shorts and no shoes.

If seen, dial 911.

