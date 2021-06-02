Teen killed in roadside crash died hours after his 19th birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family members identified Tori Crooms as the man who was killed in a roadside wreck Sunday after he and tow truck driver, Carlos Betancourt, 30, were struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning on Interstate 295 near Blanding Boulevard.

Crooms’ aunt told News4Jax the 19-year-old was driving home after his birthday celebration at Top Golf when his vehicle broke down.

He called for a towing company and was receiving his receipt after his car was loaded on the wrecker when an SUV driver hit the two at the service ramp to Blanding, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The tow truck driver died at the scene, but Crooms was taken to the hospital. Crooms, sadly, didn’t survive his injuries.

Tori Crooms, who died in a crash just hours after his 19th birthday, had graduated from North Florida Educational Institute last May and was preparing for Merchant Seaman School this summer when his life was cut tragically short. https://t.co/kEOlr36r8K pic.twitter.com/613kM6lUdJ — Emily Boyer (@Wjxt4EmilyBoyer) June 2, 2021

Loved ones say the family is devastated and they want answers on why and how the SUV driver didn’t see the two men and their vehicles.

Crooms’ birthday was May 29. He had just turned 19. Crooms died in the early morning hours of May 30.