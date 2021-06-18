JSO: Man arrested for armed robbery of Publix, shooting at officers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in custody after police say he robbed the Publix on Old St. Augustine Road near 295 and then shot at officers as he tried to flee the area.

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the man entered the Publix holding a gun shortly before closing time at 9:40 Thursday night.

He approached cashiers and was able to open registers, taking the cash inside.

Police said he threatened cashiers and customers to get them to comply with demands. After, he ran from the store.

Police located the man a few blocks away and two officers-- a K9 and its handler began chasing him. That’s when the man turned around and fired a single shot in the direction of the officers.

Luckily neither were hit. As the K9 caught up to the man, he ditched the gun and was taken into custody without further resistance or injury, according to police.

News4Jax requested the report and the identity of the suspect, but JSO said our request has not yet been processed. We also reached out to Publix for a statement, but have not heard back yet.