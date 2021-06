Jacksonville, Fla. – A middle-aged woman was struck and killed Friday night while crossing the street outside of the crosswalk.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 11:54 p.m. near Dunn Avenue and North Campus Boulevard.

The Sheriff’s Office said the 46-year-old woman was stuck by a Dodge Charger who was traveling through the intersection.

The woman was pronounced dead.

The driver pulled over into the center median and is cooperating with police.