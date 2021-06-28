‘Tragic accident’: Missing child’s body recovered from Argyle Forest retention pond

Pond in Argyle Forest neighborhood where body of 4-year-old girl was recovered.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The body of a 4-year-old child who went missing Monday was recovered from a retention pond in the Argyle Forest neighborhood on Jacksonville’s Westside, police confirmed.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the girl was reported missing Monday morning from a home on Shadwell Court. She was eventually found in a pond behind a home nearby.

JSO said the mother of the girl was gardening in the backyard of their home around 11 a.m. when she lost track of the child who was playing in the backyard.

When the mother realized the child ran off, she called 911 and authorities came to help the search.

After two hours of searching, crews found a toy in a neighbor’s backyard that backs up to a pond. A short time later, the child’s body was found in the pond near Argyle Forest Boulevard.

JSO said there is no foul play suspected and called the incident a “tragic accident.”

The child’s death marks the third time a child has died in Jacksonville after falling into a retention pond.

Timeline based on video evidence, according to JSO:

11:05 a.m.: Child was seen crossing the street into a neighbor’s backyard

11:10 a.m.: Mom is seen searching for the child

11:30 a.m.: JSO arrives on scene and begins searching

1:30 p.m.: Child’s body found

In June, the body of 4-year-old Gavin Douyon, who had autism, was found in a pond on the Northside. In April, a missing 5-year-old Jacksonville boy who had autism and was nonverbal got out of his home. He was later found dead in a retention pond.

It was not immediately clear if the young girl who died Monday also had autism.

After the drowning deaths of the two children with autism earlier this year, Jacksonville City Council members met with state regulators to figure out how to move forward with new safety requirements for retention ponds across Duval County.

It’s an effort that could touch hundreds of neighborhoods.

The city is still trying to inventory how many of its retention ponds are without barriers, an effort that started at the beginning of June. Most of the retention ponds in the city are privately owned and managed.

In the last six years, other children across Northeast Florida have died in similar bodies of water. The youngest just two years old in Baker County.