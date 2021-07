JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crew with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department rescued a driver from floodwaters Wednesday near McCoys Creek.

A News4Jax viewer shared photos from the scene at about 9 p.m. The driver was the only person in the car and there were no injuries reported.

Apart from flooding, Elsa left behind damage, debris and power outages.

A tornado touched down in Jacksonville, and a tornado was also reported in Southeast Georgia.